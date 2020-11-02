Schoolboy stumbles on remains of 250 million years old dinosaur

Dmitry Sirenko with the dinosaur fossil Photograph:( Instagram )
A Russian schoolboy stumbled over the remains of a 250 million years old dinosaur called ichthyosaur, a reptile considered to be among the largest animals to ever have lived on Earth.
Dmitry Sirenko, a seven-year-old boy was playing along with his sister on the coast of Russky Island, located in the far east of Russia, when he came across a few unusual stones.
Sirenko said ''I love dinosaurs a lot, and have always dreamed of finding the bones of a real dinosaur.''
The boy's miraculous discovery was confirmed by a team of local paleontologists who were dispatched to the site. They believe the peculiar markings on the stones were the traces of an ichthyosaur, a massive prehistoric marine reptile.
The stone plate with the fossil was transported to the Primorsky Aquarium for further study.
Конечно нет! Пост посвящен не Хеллоуину. Это всё о нем, о рыбоящере, который жил на нашей планете около 250 млн. лет назад. Мы непременно сделаем фильм. Мы расскажем вам всё, что узнают палеонтологи, слой за слоем разбирая породу и "освобождая" ихтиозавра из каменной плиты. А пока давайте поговорим о том, кто же такие ихтиозавры? 🔸Ихтиозавры (Ichthyosauria), или «рыбоящеры» — вымерший отряд крупных морских рептилий с характерным «рыбообразным» телом. 🔸Считают, что предки ихтиозавров обитали на мелководьях и довольно рано обособились от основного ствола рептилий. 🔸Ластообразные конечности ихтиозавры использовали для поддержания равновесия, а плавали с помощью вертикального двулопастного хвоста, в нижнюю лопасть которого заходил позвоночник. 🔸 Кожа была лишена чешуи и покрыта слизью для лучшего скольжения в воде. Ихтиозавры имели длинные узкие челюсти и зубы, неоднократно сменяющиеся в течение жизни. 🔸 Особенность этих рептилий — очень большие глаза, достигавшие 20 см в диаметре, что говорит о возможности ночной активности. 🔸 Эти живородящие рептилии населяли все мезозойские моря и океаны.
Paleontologist Yury Bolotsky said ''There is still intrigue as to whether any skull fragments are in the rocks. That would have been absolutely awesome!''
“Although, this ichthyosaur could have lost its head 250 million years ago,” he added.
The scientists plan to carefully cut it apart, layer by layer, to check whether it contains a skull inside and to determine the dinosaur’s exact class.
The ichthyosaur has been described as one of the largest animals to ever have lived on Earth. Its body is believed to have measured up to 85-feet long.