NASA 'pings' ISRO on the Moon 

This may sound very romantic had the entire affair not involved cutting edge science jargon. But the development is notable indeed. USA's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have collaborated on many a space-related scientific endeavours and the latest one is another one in the long list.

Right now NASA has an orbitter revolving around the Moon while the ISRO has an orbitter as well as lander on the surface of the Moon. The 'Vikram' lander achieved successful soft landing near Moon's south pole just weeks ago putting India in the elite club of handful of countries.

ISRO and NASA both, made announcement about the latest experiment.

"For the first time at the Moon, a laser beam was transmitted and reflected between an orbiting NASA spacecraft and an Oreo-sized device on ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) Vikram lander on the lunar surface. The successful experiment opens the door to a new style of precisely locating targets on the Moon’s surface," said NASA in its statement.

Watch | Japan's 'Moon Sniper' achieves historic lunar landing × India's rover has a Retroreflector Array (LRA) fitted on it. The LRA is the exact thing NASA is referring to as 'Oreo-sized device' in its statement. The device was made by NASA and was fitted on Vikram lander as part of the international collaboration.

"NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) achieved a laser range measurement using the LRA by successfully detecting signals reflected by it on December 12, 2023. The ranging utilized the Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter (LOLA) on the LRO. The observation occurred during lunar night time, with the LRO ascending to the east of Chandrayaan-3," ISRO said.

Several LRAs have been deployed on the Moon since exploration of Earth's only natural satellite began decades ago. But what makes the LRA on board Vikram special is, it is the only one near the Moon's south pole.

"NASA’s LRA on Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander will continue to serve as a long-term geodetic station and a location marker on the lunar surface, benefitting current and future lunar missions. These measurements, apart from helping in precise determination of spacecraft’s orbital position, will help refine the lunar geodetic frame, revealing insights into the Moon's dynamics, internal structure, and gravitational anomalies." said ISRO in its statement.