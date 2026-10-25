/Is Trump risking US national security? Musk’s SpaceX gets access to sensitive military data

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has gained access to some of the US military’s most precise satellite-tracking data, a move that has raised concerns over national security, competition and the future of space traffic management. The agreement with the US Space Force gives SpaceX access to detailed information about objects orbiting Earth, including satellites and space debris. Industry observers warn that the arrangement could give Musk’s company an advantage over competitors offering similar services.

The development also comes as the Trump administration faces scrutiny over its handling of a federal programme designed to manage traffic in space.

SpaceX gains access to military tracking data

For the first time, the Space Force has granted a commercial company enhanced access to the US Space Command’s High Accuracy Catalog. The information includes Vector Covariance Messages, which contain tracking data gathered through military radars, telescopes and ground-based sensors.

These systems can track objects as small as 10 centimetres in low Earth orbit, helping operators assess potential collisions.

SpaceX already runs Stargaze, a satellite-based tracking network that uses cameras and radars mounted on its Starlink satellites. However, the system cannot detect objects as small as those identified by the military's more precise tracking network.

The new arrangement allows SpaceX to supplement its existing capabilities. In return, the government will receive access to Stargaze's observations and sensors.

Concerns over competition and security

Critics say the deal could strengthen SpaceX's position in a commercial space industry projected to approach $2 trillion over the next decade.

Cole Donovan, a former employee of the federal Traffic Coordination System for Space (Traccs), warned that the arrangement risked making SpaceX the dominant provider of space traffic coordination in the US.

“It’s making a company the de facto source for space traffic coordination within the US,” Donovan said.

The military data is classified as controlled unclassified information, as wider access could expose details about the capabilities and limitations of US surveillance systems.

Traccs funding adds to the debate

The deal comes amid a prolonged struggle over Traccs, which was established to transfer commercial space traffic management responsibilities away from the military. The programme has faced staffing problems and repeated budget-cutting attempts, although Congress restored funding after proposed reductions.

While critics see the SpaceX agreement as a threat to fair competition, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official defended the company's role, arguing that the government had failed to establish an effective framework for managing space traffic.