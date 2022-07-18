How do we escape asteroids a.k.a. the grim fate that the dinosaurs met with? China may have an answer

We know that the humongous dinosaurs fell at the hands of an asteroid, and if those mighty creatures couldn't survive these rocks from outer space what chance do we humans do? The Global Challenges Foundation, which strives to lessen the global issues that endanger mankind, and which also prepares an annual assessment on the dangers of global catastrophe says that "The largest near-Earth asteroids (> 1 km diameter) have the potential to cause geologic and climate effects on a global scale, disrupting human civilization, and perhaps even resulting in extinction of the species". So, how do we escape the grim fate that the dinosaurs met with? China may have an answer, and it can be summed up in just three words: Know your enemy.

A leading Chinese university has started building a system of more than 20 huge radar antennae to monitor asteroids that might pose a threat to Earth.

The Beijing Institute of Technology is in charge of the project, known as China Fuyan (or "compound eye") reports Space.com.

Although little is known about the project, the Chinese press suggests that the system will be the world's farthest-reaching radar system.

It seeks to capture, monitor, and assess the likelihood of asteroids impacting Earth by reflecting signals off asteroids within 93 million miles (150 million kilometres) of Earth, or roughly as far as the sun.

So far, two antennas have been built at a location in Chongqing, southern China. According to the Chinese-language publication Science and Technology Daily, they are anticipated to be tested and operational by September.

China may be on to something. Recently, the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's latest decadal review also suggested that ground-based radar may be one of humanity's strongest weapons for defending Earth against asteroids.

