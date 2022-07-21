Bullet train to Mars? Such a research is indeed going on in Japan

Can we form human colonies on Moon and Mars? We do have concept designs ready but travel to space is in itself an extremely expensive enterprise. Space agencies and billionaires like Elon Musk are working in this direction but if a Japanese concept is implemented perfectly, we can possibly hop on to a bullet train and travel to Moon or Mars. After all, it was Japanese who gave the world bullet trains.

Researchers from Japan's Kyoto University and Kajima Construction are planning to make artificial space environment with Earth-like atmosphere in specially made habitable zones on Moon and Mars. They also working on the concept of bullet trains to travel there. For this, the transportation system called 'Hexagon Space Track System' is in the works.

“There is no plan like this in other countries' space development plans. Our plan represents important technologies crucial to ensuring human beings will be able to move to space in the future,” said Yosuke Yamashiki, director of the SIC Human Spaceology Center of Kyoto University in a press conference earlier this month.

“As the idea of living in space becomes more realistic, the problem with the low gravity, which I intuitively became aware of when I was a child, is an issue we must overcome. We are committed to achieving the plan so it will be useful for human beings,” said Takuya Ono, a project associate professor with the Center and a senior researcher at Kajima.

Researchers said that the project is expected to be completed by 2050.