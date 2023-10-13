Astronomers detect afterglow from collision of two giant planets in remote star system

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery, detecting the aftermath of a colossal planetary collision in a distant star system located 3,600 light-years away.

This remarkable moment, involving the violent merging of two massive icy planets, has resulted in the formation of a distinctive doughnut-shaped cloud composed of vaporised rock and water.

Discovering the cosmic clash

The findings of this discovery were made possible through the use of NASA spacecraft designed to monitor the skies for asteroids. This celestial collision is more than just a remarkable spectacle; it offers a unique opportunity to witness the birth of a new world in real-time and potentially unravel the mysteries of planet formation, as reported by the New Scientist.

A team of astronomers, brought together by the curiosity of one individual, embarked on this groundbreaking study after observing the peculiar behaviour of a star known as ASASSN-21 qj. This star, situated 3,600 light-years from Earth, exhibited a distinctive pattern, sparking the interest of scientists worldwide.

Matthew Kenworthy, a researcher at Leiden University and co-lead of the study, recounted the serendipitous discovery. He stated, "An astronomer on social media pointed out that the star brightened up in the infrared over a thousand days before the optical fading. I knew then this was an unusual event. To be honest, this observation was a complete surprise to me."

The team of astronomers diligently observed ASASSN-21 qj for an extended period, spanning two years, meticulously documenting how its brightness evolved over time. The culmination of their research was published in the journal Nature on October 11.

Also read | A spinning supermassive black hole found in a distant galaxy reinforces one of Einstein's theories

To comprehend the nature of the collision, Live Science reported that the planets involved in ASASSN-21 qj likely coalesced into a single celestial body following the impact. This assertion was substantiated by calculations and computer models. Simon Lock, a researcher at the University of Bristol and co-lead author, elaborated, "Our calculations and computer models indicate the temperature and size of the glowing material, as well as the amount of time the glow has lasted, is consistent with the collision of two ice giant exoplanets."

The team of astronomers continues to closely monitor ASASSN-21 qj and the remnants of the planetary collision. Over the forthcoming years, they anticipate the dispersal of the debris cloud along the orbit of the planets that were annihilated during the cataclysmic event.