A black hole triggered a premature explosion of a star

Black holes and supernovas are concepts a common man would not associate together. One is a massive force of gravity that doesn't even let light escape. While the other is literally an explosion of a star. But now a black hole may have triggered a premature supernova of a star.

Such a thing was theoretically predicted before but scientists were yet witness a black hole crashing into a star and causing its explosion.

In 2017, a very luminous burst of radio waves was captured by Very Large Array (VLA) Sky Survey. Night sky is scanned in radio wavelengths in this project. A team of researchers has now determined that these radio waves were caused due to a black hole or a neutron star crashing into its companion star and causing a supernova.

In other words, a merger has caused explosion of a star. This was a predicted phenomenon but scientists had never before seen such an event actually unfolding.

A paper about these findings has been published in the journal Science.

