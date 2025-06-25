/'Tricolour is on my shoulder': Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's special message in Hindi after launch of Axiom-4 mission - Watch

The Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others lifted off at 12:01 pm on Wednesday (June 25) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The historic takeoff after multiple delays is special for India and Shubhanshu Shukla's mother couldn't stop her tears as the mission took off. After the takeoff, in a special message from Dragon spacecraft, Shukla said in Hindi, "Namaskar mere deshwasiyon. After 41 years, we are back in space. And what a magnificent journey it was. Right now, we are orbiting the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The tricolour is on my shoulder, showing that I am with all of you." He ended his special message with “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Shubhanshu Shukla's full message

“Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride...Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

As the Dragon capsule successfully reached orbit and separated from the Falcon 9’s second stage, the moment space fans around the world waited for arrived, the appearance of the zero gravity indicator. A small plush toy named ‘Joy’ floated into view inside the cabin, signaling that the crew had officially entered microgravity. For Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, it marked the first moments of floating freely in space, a milestone in India’s human spaceflight journey. The capsule is now coasting in orbit as it begins its journey to dock with the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off at 12:00 PM IST (2:30 AM EDT) on June 25, 2025, and is now en route to the International Space Station (ISS). Docking is expected at approximately 4:30 PM IST on June 26, after a 28-hour orbital journey.

This historic flight makes Shukla the first Indian to travel to the ISS, marking a major milestone in India's growing contribution to global space exploration. The mission reflects deepening cooperation between ISRO, NASA, and private partners, reinforcing India's presence in the next era of human spaceflight.