/Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of phone tapping, demands debate | RTP

For Rahul Gandhi, the proof is not in the pudding, but in his phone. That's what he said today as he accused PM Narendra Modi of tapping his phone! he said all the proof of PM Modi's alleged foreign connection is in his phone. And that's not all. The Leader of the Opposition has once again thrown down the gauntlet, challenging PM Modi to a one-on-one public debate.



As Rahul answered questions on an ask-me-anything live chat on Instagram, he said the proof of his allegations agianst pm modi is inside his mobile phone. Remember, so far Rahul Gandhi has not presented any independently verifiable technical evidence to substantiate his phone-tapping allegation.

Rahul also questioned the functioning of the Parliament, alleging that he has not been allowed to speak freely and that his microphone has been switched off during important discussions. He cited issues including the farmers' protests, electoral rolls and other matters on which he says he wants answers from the government.



The BJP meanwhile has hit back, asking him to support his allegations with evidence, which should be presented publicly. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Rahul to raise the issues in Parliament, saying the government is prepared for discussion and that a special session could be convened if Congress makes a formal request.