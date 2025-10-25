/Under-construction girls’ school targeted in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Unidentified attackers blew up an under-construction girls' primary school in Pakistan’s Tank district on Friday (Oct 24). The blast ripped through the school building in Gara Budha village, near Dera Ismail Khan, during the early hours of the morning, according to Dawn.

What happened?

According to the report, police said the explosives had been planted along the school's boundary wall and under several classrooms, causing major structural damage to a facility that was just weeks away from completion. A bomb disposal unit later inspected the site, collecting fragments of the explosive device and assessing the extent of destruction. Authorities have yet to identify who was behind the attack or what their motives were.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | CM Rekha Gupta calls cloud seeding 'necessity,' reveals Delhi will witness artificial rain on THIS day

Residents, already shaken by years of militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, voiced anger and frustration. Parents and community leaders condemned the bombing as a direct assault on girls’ education and demanded swift action. "This is not just an attack on a school; it's an attack on the future of our daughters," said one local elder.

According to an ANI report, the attack underscores a troubling pattern in Pakistan’s northwest, where militant groups have repeatedly targeted girls’ schools to intimidate communities and suppress education for women.

Also read | Delhi Police foils suicide attack plot targeting crowded areas; ISIS operatives with possible Pakistan ISI links arrested

Mobile company employees freed