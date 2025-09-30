At least ten people were killed and 32 others injured on Tuesday (Sep 30) in a bomb blast on Zarghoon Road in Quetta, Pakistan. The powerful explosion, followed by heavy gunfire, shattered windows and doors of nearby buildings and forced authorities to declare a citywide emergency in hospitals. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene while security forces, including the Frontier Corps, cordoned off the area. Footage showed plumes of smoke rising high above the city.

Blasts rattled the area

As per reports, the blasts were so strong that the windows and doors of nearby buildings were shattered by the force. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar has directed all doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff to report for duty as hospitals brace for more casualties.

In a statement to Dawn, Kakar said that at least 10 people were killed and 32 were injured as the bomb blast ripped through a busy street. “Thirty-two injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre,” Kakar said.

Suicide bomb likely