Amid the ongoing India-Pakistan war, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted remaining matches of the franchise-based Pakistan Super League (PSL) season X to UAE. The news was confirmed by the PCB in a statement in wee hours of Friday (May 9).

Advertisment

"The PCB confirms that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE," read the statement by the board.

The following fixtures will be rescheduled accordingly as per the statement

• Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

• Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

• Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

• Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

• Qualifier

• Eliminator 1

• Eliminator 2

• Final

Advertisment

"The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course," added the cricket board.

This comes after late evening on Thursday (May 8), Pakistan launched drone and artillery attack on multiple locations in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Indian defence forces, in a swift reply, intercepted eight missiles targeted towards various locations in J&K. Indian armed forces also responded back to the attacks in various states firmly as well.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, in a briefing addressing the media, the India government information bureau said: Indian armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan.

"Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised."

The response came after "on the night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India."

The armed forces have downed Pakistan’s air defence units of HQ-9. Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that Pakistan's air defence missile launchers have been damaged heavily.