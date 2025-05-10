Tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (May 10).

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) as Pakistan's military continues strikes on Indian civilians.

Pakistan claimed that its airbases, including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Shorkot, Jhang, were targeted in a missile attack. The latest aggression follows Pakistan’s repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the International Border. For two nights in a row, Pakistan has fired across Indian territory and sent drones into sensitive areas.

However, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said no meeting of the National Command Authority, the top military and civil body overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal, had been scheduled following a military operation against India … early on Saturday.”

