/Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Pakistan, no casualties reported

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Sunday (August 3), reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at midnight at 00:40 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth is reported to be 10 kilometres. There are no reports of injuries or casualties. The latest earthquake in Pakistan occurred a day after a 5.4-magnitude quake struck parts of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad. Before that, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck regions in northern Pakistan. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the epicentre of the previous two earthquakes was located in the Hindukush Mountain region in Afghanistan. ON Saturday, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Pakistan and earthquake

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world and therefore earthquakes in the country are mostly very destructive. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity. The country's geography makes certain regions more prone to earthquakes, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location. One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history happened in Balochistan in 1945.