Balochistan Liberation Army claims control of Pakistan's Surab city, vehicles of security forces torched

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, has reportedly taken control of the strategic city of Surab in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.



The BLA announced that it has captured the entire city of Surab, including the Levies and police stations, major banks, and other key government offices. The armed group’s commanders claimed that they have successfully pushed back Pakistani army and police forces after intense clashes. They also claimed responsibility for killing a Station House Officer (SHO) during the operation and confiscating weapons from police personnel.



The takeover of Surab is a serious escalation between Baloch separatist activities and Pakistani administration.

(This is a developing story)