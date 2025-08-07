/Asim Munir to become president? Pakistan Army gives BIG update as top general heads to US again

In a big update, the Pakistan Army has denied the rumours that Army chief Asim Munir will be the next president of the country. The Pakistan Army in a statement called the rumours as “baseless.” The army's response came following a wave of disinformation on social media during the previous weeks that Munir plans to replace President Asif Ali Zardari. Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview, made it clear that the army chief has no interest in the presidency. Earlier in May, Munir was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal making him the second military official to hold the rank in the country's history. This promotion came after heightened tensions with India post Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to The Economist, Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said that Munir has no interest in the presidency and no such proposal is under consideration, the state-run PTV posted on social media on Wednesday. "Talks about Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming the president of Pakistan are completely baseless," he said. Earlier on July 10, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi rejected rumours regarding the possible ouster of President Zardari and termed it a “malicious campaign.” He said that President Zardari “enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces.” Naqvi stressed that Munir's "sole focus" was Pakistan's strength and stability, and "nothing else."