Hijab isn’t the issue. It’s the absence of choice

A recent judgment surrounding an Iranian singer, Parastoo Ahmadi, has sparked global debate. Reports that Ahmadi has been sentenced to 74 lashes after allegedly performing without a hijab have resulted in a global argument over the religious headscarf. There are two sides. On one side are the people who see the hijab as a symbol of oppression. On the other are those who see it as a symbol of faith and identity. But both sides (often) miss the most important element of the debate - freedom of choice. The issue was never the piece of cloth. It is who gets to decide whether and how it is worn.

The outrage is understandable. A punishment of this nature, linked to personal appearance and artistic expression, naturally raises questions about freedom and individual rights. But reducing the discussion to solely “hijab versus no hijab” oversimplifies a much deeper issue.

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Millions of Muslim women across the world wear the hijab every day because … they want to. For them, it represents faith, dignity, identity or personal conviction. Their decision deserves respect. Equally, some women choose not to wear hijab. And their decision also deserves respect.

A right only exists when both choices are possible.

Women’s clothes remain a subject of politics - but why?

In many parts of Europe, several countries have restricted the wearing of religious head coverings in schools or public institutions. Whereas in Iran, women who remove the hijab can face legal consequences. The politics is entirely different. But the underlying problem is similar. In both cases, the state decides what women should wear.

So where is the freedom?

Real empowerment does not come from replacing one form of compulsion with another. It comes from allowing individuals to make personal decisions without fear of punishment or exclusion. Cases like Ahmadi’s and Amini’s resonate far beyond one courtroom because they touch on a universal principle. Clothing is one of the most visible expressions of identity, but it should remain exactly that: an expression, not an obligation.

Who makes the decision?

A large group of people will continue to disagree on the religious significance of the hijab. That debate has existed for generations and will likely continue. But what should not be controversial is the idea that governments should exercise caution before policing personal choices that do not directly harm others.

Ultimately, the real question is not whether women should wear the hijab. It is whether that decision belongs to the state, to society, her family or to the woman herself.