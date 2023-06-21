You love him or hate him but cannot ignore him: BKS Iyengar’s student reminisces

The first-ever International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015, the celebration began nine years ago but the practice date back centuries. It has also been mentioned in sacred scriptures and is relevant even 5,000 years later.

Yoga had reached international enthusiasts even before the ancient art had a day dedicated for it, one among those who promoted it was BKS Iyengar. He has authored books like ‘Light On Yoga’, ‘The Tree Of Yoga’, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan – the second highest civilian honour. 'Iyengar Yoga' is a branch of the practice that is still taught his students across the globe. BKS Iyengar - A guru, a friend Talking of her guru, Firooza Ali Razvi said, "If you are exposed to the blazing sun, you cannot help but feel the heat - he (Iyengar) was a man of that stature. You love him or hate him but cannot ignore him. Under the blazing sun, you will either scorch or bask in its glory - I chose to learn.

“In class, I was in awe of him. I had the fear of learning everything right, though the fear was out of respect. But after class, I saw a friend in him, a supportive guru who would not be preachy but laughed with you - these qualities that endeared him to me.”

Razvi emphasises on how a guru is important in showing you the right path. A seed can be sown which can germinate anywhere at any point in time, this is how she believes yoga grows on people.

Also read: Science of Yog: Journey from a normal to a supernormal being Hot yoga, power yoga - fads fade Every season, a new format of yoga is explored or experimented with, and there are many takers for the courses. Are ancient art forms relevant because of the tweaking or fine-tuning?

"When anything becomes popular, there is excitement about it. When there’s a burst of colours, which colour will you be attracted to? There is no one answer to that question, each one of us will find something attractive. People take to fads due to the excitement, and it all fizzles either quickly or eventually, as it is destined to become boring," the 67-year-old says.

"The format practised and promoted today on social media is very attractive. Yoga in essence is here to stay, fads will come and go," she adds. Yoga: Not to be forced Most schools and many households introduce yoga to children early on in life. Knowledge could be imparted from a need-to-know basis to basic information, if not for an advanced understanding of the subject.

On the other hand, Razvi is of the belief that yoga should not be forced on anyone. “Just like in school; those who like economics take it up later. Similarly, if one likes yoga, they will carry on with it, if not they will find another way of life."

“I hope people take to yoga only to see the beauty of it and what it can do for your overall well-being.” A way of life "It is my life… not in the sense that everything comes second and yoga first, no."

Being associated with yoga for over 40 years, she highlights how ancient art has taught her to live with honesty. She simplifies it, "I can only teach what I know and have as knowledge of. If I do not know a subject, I will not try to teach or mislead anybody."

"Life is where it is. I allow yoga to help me in my life."

