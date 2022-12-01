UAE National Day 2022: Telecom giants etisalat & du offer 51GB data free on the special event

On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, naion's telecom giants etisalat and du are providing free 51GB of data. Many companies in the UAE have created unique discounts and offers for their clients in honour of the country's 51st National Day. Deals from hotels, restaurants, communication providers, airlines, and other companies are included in this.

Etisalat announcement for UAE National Day 2022

Customers who are UAE citizens will receive 51GB of data for free, according to the company. This deal has been available since December 1 and is still available.

du declares free data for telecom users

For its consumer and business clients, Du, the second telecom provider, has also offered a free seven-day national data allocation of 51GB, provided that users take advantage of the offer by no later than December 5th. Postpaid consumers will need to opt-in via digital channels including the duApp and MyAccount, according to the corporation. Additionally, the promotion is open to all prepaid consumers who recharge for Dh30 or more, as well as corporate clients who recharge for Dh25 or more. A 50% discount is also available to home consumers on a few VOD titles.

