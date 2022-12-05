UAE Jobs: Sharjah Ruler approves 2000 jobs in Police force, takes new food security initiatives

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has approved 2,000 jobs in Sharjah Police. The new jobs will be included in the 2023 and 2024 budgets. Recently, Dr Sheikh Sultan launched the first phase of the wheat farm in the Mleiha. He pointed out the importance of these projects which will affect the availability of grains in addition to providing many jobs and other services.

The Sharjah Ruler earlier has sown seeds at a sizable wheat farm in the Mleiha area. This signalled the beginning of the project's 400-hectare first phase. In four months, the harvest is most likely to take place. By 2024, the project's second phase will have increased the area to 880 hectares. It will include 1,400 hectares by 2025.

The farm's infrastructure has been finished, and 13-meter irrigation lines have been installed. Artificial intelligence powers the farm's watering system. To assist control water usage, information about the weather and soil is transmitted to the main centre. In order to secure food security, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi emphasised the significance of the programmes.