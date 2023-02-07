Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates | Pakistan denies airspace to Indian aircraft carrying aid to Turkey
Story highlights
Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates: More than 4,900 people have been killed and thousands of buildings reduced to rubble after a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude struck Turkey and Syria, even as rescuers try to look for survivors. It is believed that the toll might increase further as the rescue operation goes on. At least 2,921 people were confirmed dead in Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, and 1,444 in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers. Thousands more were injured, with the death toll expected to rise. Dozens of nations pledged aid after the 7.8-magnitude quake, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.
Death toll rises to 4,983 as the search and rescue operation to find the survivors is still on. According to local media reports, Turkey has recorded 3,381 fatalities, while Syria reported 1,602 casualties.
Pakistan denies airspace to Indian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Turkey, sources told WION.
Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel thanked India for sending relief and humanitarian aid to the quake-hit nation.
"Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto will leave for Ankara Wednesday morning, says information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye, said S Jaishankar.
- After a brief pause due to low temperatures overnight, rescue operations pick up pace as search for survivors continue.
- So far, the confirmed death toll has crossed 4,300, but it is expected to rise soon as more sites are searched in the wide area
- According to Turkey's disaster agency AFAD, more than 2,600 personnel from 65 countries have been sent to the disaster area to assist Turkish rescuers
- As many as 300,000 blankets and over 41,00 family tents have been delivered
- Thousands of buildings have collapsed after the 7.8 magnitude quake near Gaziantep, Turkey, hit in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep
Rescue efforts were hamapered by unfavourable conditions and freezing temperatures overnight in Turkey and Syria, a day after dveastating earthquake struck the region, killing at least 4,300 people.
People who lost their homes swarmed to campfires as temperatures plummted in the night.
Turkey deployed around 13,000 rescue personnel to the earthquake zone on Tuesday as rescue efforts intensify in the aftermath of the devastating quake.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the team, comprising staff and volunteers, have been sent particularly to the Hatay province, which suffered the most on Monday.
The runway at Hatay Airport was split into two after the 7.8-magnitude tremor.
The United States Geological Survey has said that at least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have hit quake-striken southern Turkey.
It is believed that the intensity of the aftershocks tend to decrease after the original earthquake. But, 5.0 to 6.0-plus aftershocks may occur and cause more damage to buildings.
According to report, the aftershocks stretch for more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) along the fault zone that ruptured in southern Turkey, oriented from southwest to northeast and stretching from the border with Syria up through the province of Malatya.
Australia on Tuesday pledged an "initial" 10m Australian dollars ($6.94m) in aid for quake-stricken Turkey and Syria.
"Australia's assistance will target those in greatest need," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, expressing his condolences to those affected.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is visiting Australia, also announced his government would chip in 1.5m New Zealand dollars ($0.94m) in aid.
India dispatched the first of the two Indian disaster relief teams that left for Turkey on Monday night.
The Indian Air Force tweeted Tuesday that a C-17, a strategic transport aircraft, left for Turkey “bearing search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).”
According to the MEA, the first batch of earthquake relief material contains NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.
At least 4,300 people have been killed and thousands of buildings reduced to rubble after a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck Turkey and Syria, even as rescuers try to look for survivors.
UN says death toll could rise to more than 20,000 from one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in at least a century
Iran and Iraq dispatched planes carrying aid shipments to Syria which has been devastated by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
On Monday, the Iranian aid arrived at Damascus airport, while the Iraqi aid was delivered early Tuesday morning local time, according to SANA news agency.
An official at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mahdi Ghanem, told SANA that each plane carried about 70 tons of food, medical supplies, blankets and necessary supplies.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad he would dispatch humanitarian aid to the area, Iranian state media IRNA reported.
- Rescuers pull through all nightery to rescue survivors from the rubble across a vast area stretching from south-eastern Turkey to northern Syria
- The death toll in the two countries continues to rise, as now it is being reported that at least 4,000 people have been killed and 15,000 injured.
- Countries from across the world have pledged support while some have already sent rescue teams help find those still trapped under the rubble.
- Thousands of people who lost their homes in the earthquake are spending the night on the streets in nearly freezing temperatures. Some have gathered near campfires to keep warm
- According to reports, thousands of buildings have turned to rubble after the 7.8 magnitude quake near Gaziantep, Turkey, hit in the early hours of Monday.
- Several hours later, another tremor with 7.5-magnitude hit Turkiye, causing further damage.
According to Turkey's disaster and emergencies agency, the death toll in earthquake has soared to 2,921. While another 15,834 people have been injured.