Saudi Sports Ministry promotes yoga with participation of 11 Arab countries

Saudi Arabia's sports ministry has decided to host an event to promote yoga and has invited 11 Arab countries to participate in it. The event ""Arab Youth Empowerment Program" in the country's commercial capital Jeddah saw lectures and practical sessions on Yoga. Country's first Yogacharinie and Padma Shri awardee Nouf AL-Marwaai gave a brief on the advantages of yoga to the participating delegates.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Saudi Yoga Committee and is the first ever such attempt to promote Yoga in other Arab societies as the Kingdom is seen liberalizing rules under Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. Nouf AL-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, explained that the "participation of the Saudi Yoga Committee in a lecture and training workshop for Arab delegations within the Arab Youth Empowerment Program, confirms the Kingdom’s leadership in the practice of yoga at the regional level, and comes within the efforts of the Saudi Yoga Committee to transfer its expertise".

Countries whose delegation participated at the event were, UAE, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Yemen, Palestine, and Mauritania. The program that started on 22nd December, will continue till 30the December. All in all, the program aims to introduce the Arab youth delegations to the sporting, cultural and recreational developments in the region, including yoga.