Palestinian leader Abbas suspends contact and security coordination with Israel

Reuters
Tel Aviv, Israel Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Photograph:(Reuters)

Jenin raids: This comes after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin. 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past during previous rounds of violence.

