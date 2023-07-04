Palestinian leader Abbas suspends contact and security coordination with Israel
Reuters
Tel Aviv, Israel Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Photograph:(Reuters)
Jenin raids: This comes after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement.
The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.