French Open 2025, Day 2 Live Updates: The second grand slam of the year is already under the way with many big names in action today including Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles and Naomi Oasaka & Paula Badosa in women's singles.
Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune
Jacob Fearnley vs Stan Wawrinka
Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri
Jannik Sinner vs Arthur Rinderknech
Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera
Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova
Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa
Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova
Title rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner start their French Open campaigns on Monday as three-time reigning champion Iga Swiatek hopes a return to Roland Garros can shake her out of a slump.
Alcaraz beat Sinner in straight sets in the Italian Open final just over a week ago as the Italian world number one returned from a three-month doping ban.