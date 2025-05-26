LOGIN
French Open 2025, Day 2 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Sinner, Badosa and Osaka in action today

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 26, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 13:55 IST
French Open 2025, Day 2 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Sinner, Badosa and Osaka in action today

Story highlights

French Open 2025, Day 2 Live Updates: The second grand slam of the year is already under the way with many big names in action today including Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles and Naomi Oasaka & Paula Badosa in women's singles.

Below are the matches to look for in men's singles on May 26 in French Open:

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Holger Rune

Jacob Fearnley vs Stan Wawrinka

Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri

Jannik Sinner vs Arthur Rinderknech

Below are the matches to look for in women's singles on May 26 in French Open:

Elena Rybakina vs Julia Riera

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova

Naomi Osaka vs Paula Badosa

Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova

13:54:29
French Open 2025, Day 2 Live Updates: Rafa was honoured at his favourite court for the legend he was
12:43:32
French Open 2025, Day 2 Live Updates:: Alcaraz, Sinner launch French Open bids as Swiatek seeks lift

Title rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner start their French Open campaigns on Monday as three-time reigning champion Iga Swiatek hopes a return to Roland Garros can shake her out of a slump.

Alcaraz beat Sinner in straight sets in the Italian Open final just over a week ago as the Italian world number one returned from a three-month doping ban.

