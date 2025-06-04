LOGIN
Highlights | French Open 2025 QFs Today: Gauff, Boisson and Sinner cruise into semis

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 21:42 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 21:42 IST
Highlights | French Open 2025 QFs Today: Gauff, Boisson and Sinner cruise into semis

French Open 2025 Quarterfinals Photograph: (X/Roland Garros)

Story highlights

French Open 2025: Keys vs Gauff and Andreeva vs Boisson in women's singles quarter-final; Sinner vs Bublik and Zverev vs Djokovic in men's singles quarter-final.

French Open 2025 Quarter-final matches today: Hello and welcome to out coverage of the French Open 2025 quarter-finals. A total of four matches will be played, two each in men's and women's singles, as the ongoing edition of Roland Garros heads towards the finals days.

In the first quarter-final match of the day, Coco Gauff beat Madison Keys 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in all-American women's singles match while Mirra Andreeva lost to home girl Lois Boisson 6-7, 3-6 in the second women's quarter-final of the day.

The winners from both the games will face off each other in the second women's singles semi-final on Thursday (June 5).

As for men's singles, number 1 seed Jannik Sinner ended giant-slayer Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan journey with a straight sets win. Sinner won 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 and entered in final four.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic match winner in final quarter-final match of the day will decide Sinner's opponent in the semis.

The winner of each match will face off each other in the second men's singles semi-final on Friday (June 6).

21:37:28
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Sinner wins match

Sinner serves bagel to storm into semis.

Sinner: 6 7 6

Bublik: 1 5 0

21:33:38
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Third Set

Sinner one step away from semis.

Sinner: 6 7 5

Bublik: 1 5 0

21:30:21
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Third Set

Sinner two games way from semis.

Sinner: 6 7 4

Bublik: 1 5 0

21:26:17
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Third Set

Sinner breaks serve to extend lead.

Sinner: 6 7 3

Bublik: 1 5 0

21:19:10
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Third Set

Sinner takes lead.

Sinner: 6 7 2

Bublik: 1 5 0

21:15:26
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Third Set

Sinner wins game 1 vs Bublik.

Sinner: 6 7 1

Bublik: 1 5 0

21:11:05
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Sinner takes second set.

Sinner wins second set.

Sinner: 6 7

Bublik: 1 5

21:07:50
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Sinner takes lead.

Sinner: 6 6

Bublik: 1 5

21:04:33
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Sinner draws level with Bublik.

Sinner: 6 5

Bublik: 1 5

20:59:31
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Bublik takes lead.

Sinner: 6 4

Bublik: 1 5

20:57:17
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Sinner makes a comeback and draws level with Bublik.

Sinner: 6 4

Bublik: 1 4

20:50:24
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Bublik takes lead.

Sinner: 6 3

Bublik: 1 4

20:45:04
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Sinner yet again draws level with Bublik.

Sinner: 6 3

Bublik: 1 3

20:41:19
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Bublik leads with his third game win vs Sinner.

Sinner: 6 2

Bublik: 1 3

20:39:06
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Sinner draws level with Bublik.

Sinner: 6 2

Bublik: 1 2

20:34:50
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Bublik wins his second game vs Sinner.

Sinner: 6 1

Bublik: 1 2

20:31:03
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Sinner comes back instantly with a game 2 win vs Bublik.

Sinner: 6 1

Bublik: 1 1

20:28:45
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Second Set

Bublik starts with a game 1 win vs Sinner in the second set.

Sinner: 6 0

Bublik: 1 1

20:23:42
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Sinner takes first set

Sinner wins the first set.

Sinner: 6

Bublik: 1

20:16:33
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: First set

Bublik survives getting served a beagel.

Sinner: 5

Bublik: 1

20:11:04
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: First Set

The no.1 seed is showing his class as he wins 5th game on the trot.

Sinner: 

Bublik: 0

20:03:48
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: First Set

Another game win for Sinner as he looks unstoppable at the moment.

Sinner: 4

Bublik: 0

20:00:04
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: First Set

Sinner extends lead by winning game 3 against Bublik

Sinner: 3

Bublik: 0

19:57:56
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: First Set

Sinner takes game 2 vs Bublik

Sinner: 2

Bublik: 0

19:57:42
Sinner vs Bublik, French Open 2025 Live Score Today: First Set

Sinner takes game 1 vs Bublik

Sinner: 1

Bublik: 0

19:27:54
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Boisson wins, sets up semis clash with Gauff

Home girl Lois Boisson won her women's singles QF against Mirra Andreeva and set up the semis clash with Coco Gauff.

Andreeva: 6 3

Boisson: 7 6

18:44:05
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Boisson wins marathon first set

A total of 13 games were played in the first set and home girl Lois Boisson came out trimphant after the marathon set.

Andreeva: 6

Boisson: 7

16:53:50
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Game, Set, Match for Gauff

What a sensational win for Coco Gauff. She was down at the beginning in the first set but gave a strong fight. She won the second set before dominating the third one and seal a place in the semis.

Gauff: 6 6 6

Keys: 7 4 1

16:28:35
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Keys takes second set

Gauff still in contest with win in second set.

Gauff: 6 6

Keys: 7 4 

16:07:43
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Keys takes first set

Keys manages to win the first set after a spirited fightback from Gauff.

Gauff: 6

Keys: 7

15:21:52
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Anyone's set

Keys does well to draw level with Gauff after losing four straight games.

Gauff: 5

Keys: 5

15:17:19
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Gauff bounces back in style

After being down three games, Gauff makes sensational comeback to win next four games!

Gauff: 5

Keys: 4

14:59:04
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Keys running away in first set

Madison Keys making small work of the first set in this QF, having won four games already including three sets consecutively.

Gauff: 1

Keys: 4

14:48:44
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Gauff wins second game

Gauff draws level quickly to bring first set at 1-1.

Gauff: 1

Keys: 1

14:45:52
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Keys wins first game vs Gauff

Madison Keys takes first game of the first set vs Coco Gauff in all-American women's singles QF.

Gauff: 0

Keys: 1

13:58:58
French Open 2025 Live Score Today: Day 11 at Roland Garros

