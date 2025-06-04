French Open 2025 Quarter-final matches today: Hello and welcome to out coverage of the French Open 2025 quarter-finals. A total of four matches will be played, two each in men's and women's singles, as the ongoing edition of Roland Garros heads towards the finals days.

In the first quarter-final match of the day, Coco Gauff beat Madison Keys 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in all-American women's singles match while Mirra Andreeva lost to home girl Lois Boisson 6-7, 3-6 in the second women's quarter-final of the day.

The winners from both the games will face off each other in the second women's singles semi-final on Thursday (June 5).

As for men's singles, number 1 seed Jannik Sinner ended giant-slayer Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan journey with a straight sets win. Sinner won 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 and entered in final four.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic match winner in final quarter-final match of the day will decide Sinner's opponent in the semis.

The winner of each match will face off each other in the second men's singles semi-final on Friday (June 6).