French Open 2025: Keys vs Gauff and Andreeva vs Boisson in women's singles quarter-final; Sinner vs Bublik and Zverev vs Djokovic in men's singles quarter-final.
French Open 2025 Quarter-final matches today: Hello and welcome to out coverage of the French Open 2025 quarter-finals. A total of four matches will be played, two each in men's and women's singles, as the ongoing edition of Roland Garros heads towards the finals days.
In the first quarter-final match of the day, Coco Gauff beat Madison Keys 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 in all-American women's singles match while Mirra Andreeva lost to home girl Lois Boisson 6-7, 3-6 in the second women's quarter-final of the day.
The winners from both the games will face off each other in the second women's singles semi-final on Thursday (June 5).
As for men's singles, number 1 seed Jannik Sinner ended giant-slayer Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan journey with a straight sets win. Sinner won 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 and entered in final four.
Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic match winner in final quarter-final match of the day will decide Sinner's opponent in the semis.
The winner of each match will face off each other in the second men's singles semi-final on Friday (June 6).
Sinner serves bagel to storm into semis.
Sinner: 6 7 6
Bublik: 1 5 0
Sinner: 6 7 5
Bublik: 1 5 0
Sinner: 6 7 4
Bublik: 1 5 0
Sinner: 6 7 3
Bublik: 1 5 0
Sinner: 6 7 2
Bublik: 1 5 0
Sinner: 6 7 1
Bublik: 1 5 0
Sinner: 6 7
Bublik: 1 5
Sinner: 6 6
Bublik: 1 5
Sinner: 6 5
Bublik: 1 5
Sinner: 6 4
Bublik: 1 5
Sinner: 6 4
Bublik: 1 4
Sinner: 6 3
Bublik: 1 4
Sinner: 6 3
Bublik: 1 3
Sinner: 6 2
Bublik: 1 3
Sinner: 6 2
Bublik: 1 2
Sinner: 6 1
Bublik: 1 2
Sinner: 6 1
Bublik: 1 1
Sinner: 6 0
Bublik: 1 1
Sinner: 6
Bublik: 1
Sinner: 5
Bublik: 1
Sinner:
Bublik: 0
Sinner: 4
Bublik: 0
Sinner: 3
Bublik: 0
Sinner: 2
Bublik: 0
Sinner: 1
Bublik: 0
Home girl Lois Boisson won her women's singles QF against Mirra Andreeva and set up the semis clash with Coco Gauff.
Andreeva: 6 3
Boisson: 7 6
A total of 13 games were played in the first set and home girl Lois Boisson came out trimphant after the marathon set.
Andreeva: 6
Boisson: 7
What a sensational win for Coco Gauff. She was down at the beginning in the first set but gave a strong fight. She won the second set before dominating the third one and seal a place in the semis.
Gauff: 6 6 6
Keys: 7 4 1
Gauff: 6 6
Keys: 7 4
Gauff: 6
Keys: 7
Gauff: 5
Keys: 5
Gauff: 5
Keys: 4
Gauff: 1
Keys: 4
Gauff: 1
Keys: 1
Gauff: 0
Keys: 1