/Football Transfer News LIVE: Read latest updates, breaking news and biggest transfers here. Your one stop destination

Hello and welcome to our transfer news live blog on August 13 (Wednesday). Your one stop destination for all the latest updates on football transfers. The transfer window remains electric with big names in play — Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave PSG with Premier League giants circling, while Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan. Liverpool are in talks for Marc Guehi, and Victor Osimhen’s €75 m move to Galatasaray sets a Turkish transfer record. Rumours also swirl around Real Madrid's Rodrygo to Manchester City, Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, and Abde Ezzalzouli to Roma.