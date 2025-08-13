/Football Transfer News LIVE: Read latest updates, breaking news and biggest transfers here. Your one stop destination

Read all the latest news and transfer gossip, including Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United, PSG'S goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester City? and more
Hello and welcome to our transfer news live blog on August 13 (Wednesday). Your one stop destination for all the latest updates on football transfers. The transfer window remains electric with big names in play — Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave PSG with Premier League giants circling, while Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan. Liverpool are in talks for Marc Guehi, and Victor Osimhen’s €75 m move to Galatasaray sets a Turkish transfer record. Rumours also swirl around Real Madrid's Rodrygo to Manchester City, Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, and Abde Ezzalzouli to Roma.
Tottenham are keeping close eye on Eberechi Eze as they look for James Maddison replacement. Maddison is out at least until February as he injured his ACL during a pre-season friendly.
“To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened,” Donnarumma posted on Instagram.
“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done. If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it," he added.
Liverpool are all set for another spending spree in the ongoing transfer window as the Reds now prepare for another lucrative deal for Crystal Palace captain and key defender Marc Guehi. According to reports in English media, Arne Slot’s side is ready to test Crystal Palace’s resilience as they get ready for the upcoming Premier League season. So, who is Marc Guehi and why are Liverpool behind the English defender?
Newcastle have completed a deal to sign AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw for €35m plus £4.3m in add-ons. The defender joined Milan from Schalke in 2022 and went on to make 85 appearances for the Italian giants.
Newcastle United are closing in on Jacob Ramsey deal with Aston Villa. According to reports, agreement almost done for £40m package as clubs are finalising the deal
Spanish player Alvaro Morata has joined Serie A side Como Football Club from AC Milan after he left Galatasaray