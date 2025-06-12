SA vs AUS Live Score, Day 2: Australia will be looking to wrap up the South African innings quickly on June 12 to get the first innings advantage.
SA vs AUS Live Score, Day 2: World Test Championship (WTC) defending champions Australia finished on top after day 1 (June) of the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's in London (UK). After being bowled out for 212, Australia took four wickets in remaining day's play as South Africa finished at 43/4 and are railing by 169 in the first innings.
It was Mitchell Starc who started the proceeding for Australia with venom and took out Aiden Markram in the very first over after the defending champions were bowled out for 212 in the first innings.
Starc followed that with Ryan Rickelton's wicket as South Africa lost second wicket for less than 20 runs. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then removed Sa number 3 Wiaan Mulder for the third scalp before Josh Hazlewood joined the party and removed Tristan Stubbs with a peach.
South Africa added 78 runs int he session for loss of one wicket - skipper Temba Bavuma - thanks to a screamer by Marnus. We'll be back for the second session in a bit.
SA (1st innings): 121/5 (trail by 91 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
100 up for South Africa. After what seems a long time, South Africa have reached the 100-run mark but have lost five wickets in the process with 112 more to go to make it an even contest and give themselves a 50-50 chance as said by skipper Bavuma before the beginning of the Ultimate Test.
SA (1st innings): 100/5 (trail by 112 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Right when SA were looking to come out of the woods, a moment of brilliance in the field bring Australia back on the top as Proteas are now five down for less than 100.
SA (1st innings): 94/5 (trail by 118 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
WHAT A CATCH!!!! Marnus, you beauty. He flew to his right and intercepted Temba Bavuma's cover drive mid-air and SA are now five down.
SA (1st innings): 94/5 (trail by 118 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Temba Bavuma c Labuschagne b Cummins 36
Stability comes in as skipper Bavuma holds one end with Bedingham his partner on the other side to being South Africa out of their misery - not completely though and the pair would have to do a lot before SA are out of woods in this one.
SA (1st innings): 87/4 (trail by 125 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Good batting by the Proteas pair as the add 50 runs for the fifth wicket and bring some stability to their shaky innings.
David Bedingham - Temba Bavuma - 50 runs for 5th wicket
SA (1st innings): 81/4 (trail by 131 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
South Africa looked better in the morning session with Bavuma and Bedingham scoring runs for ease.
SA (1st innings): 69/4 (trail by 143 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Bavuma went at Mitchell Starc with a couple of glorious cover drives and the strike rotation with Bedingham has been way better. Can they continue this momentum?
SA (1st innings): 55/4 (trail by 157 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Good start by Starc as he questions Temba Bavuma's technique on a lively Lord's pitch. A misfield by Labuschagne gets 2 from the last ball.
SA (1st innings): 45/4 (trail by 167 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Kagiso Rabada has created history after taking a five-for on day 1 (June11) of the WTC Final against Australia at Lord's in London (UK). Rabada is only the second bowler in the history of this short tournament to take a five-wicket haul in the Ultimate Test. He finished with the figures of 5/51 as Australia were bundled out for 212 in the first innings.