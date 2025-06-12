SA vs AUS Live Score, Day 2: World Test Championship (WTC) defending champions Australia finished on top after day 1 (June) of the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's in London (UK). After being bowled out for 212, Australia took four wickets in remaining day's play as South Africa finished at 43/4 and are railing by 169 in the first innings.

It was Mitchell Starc who started the proceeding for Australia with venom and took out Aiden Markram in the very first over after the defending champions were bowled out for 212 in the first innings.

Starc followed that with Ryan Rickelton's wicket as South Africa lost second wicket for less than 20 runs. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then removed Sa number 3 Wiaan Mulder for the third scalp before Josh Hazlewood joined the party and removed Tristan Stubbs with a peach.