French Open 2025 Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of women's singles semis from Ronald Garros.

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought victory in the first semi-final as she defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-0, delivering a bagel in the third set. This loss was a significant setback for Swiatek, especially after she had come back to win the second set after facing a loss in the first.

Sabalenka will now face the winner of American Coco Gauff and French girl Lois Boisson for the final.

As for the other semi-final, Gauff beat her compatriot Madison Keys in a come-from-behind victory in the QF while Boisson, a wild card entry in the tournament, continued her dream run with straight sets victory against Mirra Andreeva.

The winner of each semi will clash for the Roland Garros women's singles title on Saturday (June 7).