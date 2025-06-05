LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /HIGHLIGHTS | French Open 2025 Updates: Gauff vs Sabalenka in women's singles final
Live

HIGHLIGHTS | French Open 2025 Updates: Gauff vs Sabalenka in women's singles final

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 23:10 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 23:11 IST
HIGHLIGHTS | French Open 2025 Updates: Gauff vs Sabalenka in women's singles final

French Open 2025 Updates: Sabalenka vs Swiatek and Gauff vs Boisson in women's singles semis Photograph: (X/Roland Garros)

Story highlights

French Open 2025 Updates: Sabalnka defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-0 and will now face Coco Gauff in the women's singles final who beat Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2.

French Open 2025 Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of women's singles semis from Ronald Garros.

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought victory in the first semi-final as she defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-0, delivering a bagel in the third set. This loss was a significant setback for Swiatek, especially after she had come back to win the second set after facing a loss in the first.

Sabalenka will now face the winner of American Coco Gauff and French girl Lois Boisson for the final.

As for the other semi-final, Gauff beat her compatriot Madison Keys in a come-from-behind victory in the QF while Boisson, a wild card entry in the tournament, continued her dream run with straight sets victory against Mirra Andreeva.

The winner of each semi will clash for the Roland Garros women's singles title on Saturday (June 7).

23:10:55
Gauff vs Sabalenka in women's singles final

It's Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of 2025 French Open on Saturday (June 7).

We'll be back on Friday (June 6) with men's singles semis and until then, it's goodbye from us at WION.

22:34:49
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Gauff sets up blockerbuster final with Sabalenka with straight sets win over Boisson.

Gauff: 6 6

Boisson: 1 2

22:30:11
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Gauff just one game away from meeting Sabalenka in the final.

Gauff: 6 5

Boisson: 1 2

22:27:42
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Gauff on brink of final.

Gauff: 6 4

Boisson: 1 2

22:23:37
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Boisson not giving up easily.

Gauff: 6 3

Boisson: 1 2

22:20:00
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Gauff two games ahead of Boisson.

Gauff: 6 3

Boisson: 1 1

22:14:23
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Gauff takes lead over Boisson.

Gauff: 6 2

Boisson: 1 1

22:08:40
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Boisson draws level early in second set.

Gauff: 6 1

Boisson: 1 1

22:05:50
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: Second Set

Gauff starts with win in second set.

Gauff: 6 1

Boisson: 1 0

22:00:15
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

Gauff breezes past Boisson in first set.

Gauff: 6

Boisson: 1

21:56:20
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

Gauff needs one more game to take first set.

Gauff: 5

Boisson: 1

21:51:27
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

Boisson takes first game after losing four.

Gauff: 4

Boisson: 1

21:47:27
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

Gauff takes four games back-to-back vs homegirl Boisson.

Gauff: 4

Boisson: 0

21:36:46
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

Gauff on fire, wins three games on the trot.

Gauff: 3

Boisson: 0

21:33:15
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

Gauff extends takes first two games.

Gauff: 2

Boisson: 0

21:29:55
Gauff vs Boisson, French Open 2025 Live Score: First Set

American Gauff break serve to take game 1.

Gauff: 1

Boisson: 0

21:00:55
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Third Set

Sabalenka serves a bagel and storms into the final.

Sabalenka: 7 4 6

Swiatek: 6 6 0

20:57:10
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Third Set

Sabalenka one win away from the final spot.

Sabalenka: 7 4 5

Swiatek: 6 6 0

20:54:35
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Third Set

Sabalenka extends her lead.

Sabalenka: 7 4 4

Swiatek: 6 6 0

20:50:53
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Third Set

Sabalenka wins three games on the trot.

Sabalenka: 7 4 3

Swiatek: 6 6 0

20:47:49
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Third Set

Sabalenka wins second consectuive game.

Sabalenka: 7 4 2

Swiatek: 6 6 0

20:44:08
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Third Set

Sabalenka starts with a win.

Sabalenka: 7 4 1

Swiatek: 6 6 0

20:38:04
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Swiatek takes second set

Swiatek wins second set.

Sabalenka: 7 4

Swiatek: 6 6

20:34:25
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Sabalenka comes back with a win.

Sabalenka: 7 4

Swiatek: 6 5

20:30:29
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Swiatek wins her game 5 vs Sabalenka.

Sabalenka: 7 3

Swiatek: 6 5

20:27:01
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Sabalenka comes back with a win.

Sabalenka: 7 3

Swiatek: 6 4

20:22:21
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Swiatek wins her game 4 vs Sabalenka.

Sabalenka: 7 2

Swiatek: 6 4

20:18:16
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Sabalenka comes back with a win

Sabalenka: 7 2

Swiatek: 6 3

20:15:36
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Swiatek wins her second game.

Sabalenka: 7 1

Swiatek: 6 3

20:10:47
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Swiatek takes lead.

Sabalenka: 7 1

Swiatek: 6 2

20:08:59
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Sabalenka draws level.

Sabalenka: 7 1

Swiatek: 6 1

20:03:49
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Second Set

Swiatek starts with a win in second set.

Sabalenka: 7 0

Swiatek: 6 1

19:50:59
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: Sabalenka takes first set.

Sabalenka wins first set.

Sabalenka: 7

Swiatek: 6

19:45:03
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

First set goes to tie breaker.

Sabalenka: 6

Swiatek: 6

19:40:52
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Swiatek one game away from first set win.

Sabalenka: 5

Swiatek: 6

19:31:11
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Swiatek takes lead.

Sabalenka: 4

Swiatek: 5

19:24:35
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Swiatek draws level with Sabalenka.

Sabalenka: 4

Swiatek: 4

19:20:07
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Swiatek inches closer to Sabalenka.

Sabalenka: 4

Swiatek: 3

19:15:18
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Swiatek stays alive in the first set.

Sabalenka: 4

Swiatek: 2

19:07:09
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Sabalenka takes another game to regain three-game lead.

Sabalenka: 4

Swiatek: 1

19:02:49
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Swiatek takes a game to make it interesting.

Sabalenka: 3

Swiatek: 1

18:52:40
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Sabalenka charging early on and Swiatek has catching up to do.

Sabalenka: 3

Swiatek: 0

18:48:28
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Sabalenka takes early lead in the opening set.

Sabalenka: 2

Swiatek: 0

18:44:32
French Open 2025 Live Updates, Sabalenka vs Swiatek: First Set

Sabalenka takes game 1 to start the proceedings.

Sabalenka: 1

Swiatek: 0

18:32:45
French Open 2025 Live Updates: It is Sabalenka vs Swiatek
18:11:19
French Open 2025 Live Updates: It is Sabalenka vs Swiatek

Trending Topics