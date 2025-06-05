French Open 2025 Updates: Sabalnka defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-0 and will now face Coco Gauff in the women's singles final who beat Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2.
French Open 2025 Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of women's singles semis from Ronald Garros.
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought victory in the first semi-final as she defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-0, delivering a bagel in the third set. This loss was a significant setback for Swiatek, especially after she had come back to win the second set after facing a loss in the first.
Sabalenka will now face the winner of American Coco Gauff and French girl Lois Boisson for the final.
As for the other semi-final, Gauff beat her compatriot Madison Keys in a come-from-behind victory in the QF while Boisson, a wild card entry in the tournament, continued her dream run with straight sets victory against Mirra Andreeva.
The winner of each semi will clash for the Roland Garros women's singles title on Saturday (June 7).
It's Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of 2025 French Open on Saturday (June 7).
We'll be back on Friday (June 6) with men's singles semis and until then, it's goodbye from us at WION.
Gauff sets up blockerbuster final with Sabalenka with straight sets win over Boisson.
Gauff: 6 6
Boisson: 1 2
Gauff just one game away from meeting Sabalenka in the final.
Gauff: 6 5
Boisson: 1 2
Gauff on brink of final.
Gauff: 6 4
Boisson: 1 2
Boisson not giving up easily.
Gauff: 6 3
Boisson: 1 2
Gauff two games ahead of Boisson.
Gauff: 6 3
Boisson: 1 1
Gauff takes lead over Boisson.
Gauff: 6 2
Boisson: 1 1
Boisson draws level early in second set.
Gauff: 6 1
Boisson: 1 1
Gauff starts with win in second set.
Gauff: 6 1
Boisson: 1 0
Gauff breezes past Boisson in first set.
Gauff: 6
Boisson: 1
Gauff needs one more game to take first set.
Gauff: 5
Boisson: 1
Boisson takes first game after losing four.
Gauff: 4
Boisson: 1
Gauff takes four games back-to-back vs homegirl Boisson.
Gauff: 4
Boisson: 0
Gauff on fire, wins three games on the trot.
Gauff: 3
Boisson: 0
Gauff extends takes first two games.
Gauff: 2
Boisson: 0
American Gauff break serve to take game 1.
Gauff: 1
Boisson: 0
Sabalenka serves a bagel and storms into the final.
Sabalenka: 7 4 6
Swiatek: 6 6 0
Sabalenka one win away from the final spot.
Sabalenka: 7 4 5
Swiatek: 6 6 0
Sabalenka extends her lead.
Sabalenka: 7 4 4
Swiatek: 6 6 0
Sabalenka wins three games on the trot.
Sabalenka: 7 4 3
Swiatek: 6 6 0
Sabalenka wins second consectuive game.
Sabalenka: 7 4 2
Swiatek: 6 6 0
Sabalenka starts with a win.
Sabalenka: 7 4 1
Swiatek: 6 6 0
Swiatek wins second set.
Sabalenka: 7 4
Swiatek: 6 6
Sabalenka comes back with a win.
Sabalenka: 7 4
Swiatek: 6 5
Swiatek wins her game 5 vs Sabalenka.
Sabalenka: 7 3
Swiatek: 6 5
Sabalenka comes back with a win.
Sabalenka: 7 3
Swiatek: 6 4
Swiatek wins her game 4 vs Sabalenka.
Sabalenka: 7 2
Swiatek: 6 4
Sabalenka comes back with a win
Sabalenka: 7 2
Swiatek: 6 3
Swiatek wins her second game.
Sabalenka: 7 1
Swiatek: 6 3
Swiatek takes lead.
Sabalenka: 7 1
Swiatek: 6 2
Sabalenka draws level.
Sabalenka: 7 1
Swiatek: 6 1
Swiatek starts with a win in second set.
Sabalenka: 7 0
Swiatek: 6 1
Sabalenka wins first set.
Sabalenka: 7
Swiatek: 6
First set goes to tie breaker.
Sabalenka: 6
Swiatek: 6
Swiatek one game away from first set win.
Sabalenka: 5
Swiatek: 6
Swiatek takes lead.
Sabalenka: 4
Swiatek: 5
Swiatek draws level with Sabalenka.
Sabalenka: 4
Swiatek: 4
Swiatek inches closer to Sabalenka.
Sabalenka: 4
Swiatek: 3
Swiatek stays alive in the first set.
Sabalenka: 4
Swiatek: 2
Sabalenka takes another game to regain three-game lead.
Sabalenka: 4
Swiatek: 1
Swiatek takes a game to make it interesting.
Sabalenka: 3
Swiatek: 1
Sabalenka charging early on and Swiatek has catching up to do.
Sabalenka: 3
Swiatek: 0
Sabalenka takes early lead in the opening set.
Sabalenka: 2
Swiatek: 0
Sabalenka takes game 1 to start the proceedings.
Sabalenka: 1
Swiatek: 0