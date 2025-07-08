Bharat Bandh 2025 Live Updates, 9 July: More than 25 crore workers from multiple sectors are set to join the Bharat Bandh on July 9, 2025, protesting the anti-worker and pro-corporate policies of the government. LIVE updates here
Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates, 9 July: The Bharat Bandh will be held on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) across India, where over 25 crore workers, including those employed in public services sectors like banking, postal, insurance and construction, are set to participate in a nationwide strike. The protest potentially disrupts services across the nation, as many workers from several different unions will be protesting the “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government”.
In its statement, the forum of unions has accused the government of not conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years. It has also alleged that the government continues to take decisions against the interest of the labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes curb possibility of collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to safe haven to employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.
The forum further alleged that the government has left the welfare state status and is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporations, which is so evident from its policies that are being pursued vigorously.
Commercial vehicles remained off the roads in Assam as members of several unions including tea garden workers staged demonstrations across the State in support of the nationwide strike called by trade unions to oppose the Central government’s alleged “anti-labour” policies.
Left parties stage a protest against the Central government in Guindy, Tamil Nadu, as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' protest on Wednesday.
The trade unions have come together to protest against the privatisation and the Modi government's ‘pro-corporate policies’, as a part of a nationwide strike.
“Modi govt is supporting only Adani and Ambani but not the labourers. We are demanding a minimum pension of ₹9000 per month,” CITU president, Khordha District, Suresh Routray told the news agency ANI.
The roads in Kochi, Kerala, were seen empty as the city observes 'Bharat Bandh' called by 10 central trade unions, accusing the central government of pushing "pro-corporate" policies.
On 'Bihar Bandh', which is a part of ‘Bharat Bandh’ strike in Bihar, a Congress worker lying on the road to block it, told the news agency ANI, "... Entire Bihar has been successfully shut down. The Mahagathbandhan is united against the rigging done by the Election Commission... We will not get up even if a car tramples us..."
Shops and shopping malls remain closed in Kottayam in support of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by 10 central trade unions, alleging the central govt of pushing "pro-corporate" policies.
Defying police presence, members of the Left parties' union enter Jadavpur railway station to block the railway tracks to mark their protest against the central govt's "pro-corporate" policies
Members of Khordha District unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) block the national highway at Bhubaneswar, supporting 'Bharat Bandh' called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions against "pro-corporate" policies of the central government
The Central Trade Unions such as CITU, INTUC and AITUC are pressing for doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, and privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to ₹26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops based on Swaminathan Commission’s formula of C2 plus 50% and loan waiver.
In Tamil Nadu, sanitation workers have taken part in the Bharat Bandh, protesting against their lack of access to basic facilities like face masks or gloves.
Protestors burn tyres and block roads on National Highway 30 in Bihar's Patna district.
A 'Bharat Bandh' or nationwide strike has been called on 9 July 2025 by 10 central trade unions and farmers' and workers' organisations. The nationwide protest has been called in opposition to government policies described as pro-corporate and anti-worker by the protestors. As per reports, organisers of the protest expect around 25 crore, or 250 million, workers from the formal and informal sectors nationwide to participate in the upcoming Bharat Bandh. Farmers and labourers from the agricultural sector are also expected to take part in the massive protest. How will the July 9 Bharat Bandh affect you? Are schools, colleges, and banks closed? Here's all you need to know.
It must be noted that Bharat Bandh is a protest and not a public holiday. This means that all public and private offices would function as usual. However, as mentioned earlier, things like travel and some services might be affected.
Educational institutions, both schools and colleges, are expected to stay open on July 9 during the Bharat Bandh. The same goes for offices. However, the Bharat Bandh is expected to significantly impact the transport system, including public buses and app-based cabs, so travelling to and from schools, colleges, and offices may become a bother.
At the time this report was published, no formal notice of banks being closed due to the Bharat Bandh was available. Banking unions have not confirmed if their services would be disrupted. However, as per Economic Times, the bandh organisers have predicted that financial services would be affected by the strike, as it includes employees from both private and cooperative banking sectors who are expected to participate. Services like cheque clearance and customer service may be affected in many regions.
As per reports, some major national bodies are set to take part in this strike. These include:
