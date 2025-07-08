Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates, 9 July: The Bharat Bandh will be held on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) across India, where over 25 crore workers, including those employed in public services sectors like banking, postal, insurance and construction, are set to participate in a nationwide strike. The protest potentially disrupts services across the nation, as many workers from several different unions will be protesting the “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government”.

In its statement, the forum of unions has accused the government of not conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years. It has also alleged that the government continues to take decisions against the interest of the labour force, attempting to impose four labour codes curb possibility of collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to safe haven to employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'.

The forum further alleged that the government has left the welfare state status and is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporations, which is so evident from its policies that are being pursued vigorously.



