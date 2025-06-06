RBI MPC meeting LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India delivered a powerful policy push this morning, announcing a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate—its third in a row—bringing it down to 5.5 per cent. In a surprise move, the RBI also slashed the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points to 3 per cent, unleashing fresh liquidity into the banking system.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation has eased over the past six months, prompting the central bank to revise its FY26 CPI forecast down to 3.7 per cent from 4 per cent. Meanwhile, India’s GDP growth for FY2025 is projected at a solid 6.5 per cent, backed by steady rural demand and improving urban consumption.

Markets cheered the announcements—Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply, turning green after a weak start, as investors welcomed the growth-supportive stance.