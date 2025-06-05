/World Environment Day: PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling gifted by Bhuj women who helped Indian armed forces in 1971 war

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted saplings of Sindoor at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday (June 5).

It was during his recent visit to Kutch that he interacted with a group of women, who had been instrumental in the 1971 war. As a token of love and appreciation, they gift PM Modi with Sindoor saplings. As India and Pakistan were embroiled in cross-border fighting, the Bhuj airstrip was damaged due to the bombings and was unusable. This is when the 300 women of Gujarat risked their lives and helped rebuild the runway in 72 hours.



On May 26, when PM Modi was attending an event in Bhuj, he spoke to 13 of those women, also known as ‘Viranganas. The women blessed him and presented him with a few Sindoor saplings. Moved by this kind gesture, PM Modi said he would plant it at his official residence.

Keeping his promise, PM Modi took to X and posted a picture of himself planting the sapling. In the post, he wrote, “The brave mothers and sisters of Kutch, who set an amazing example of courage and valour in the 1971 war, recently presented me with a Sindoor sapling during my visit to Gujarat. Today, on World Environment Day, I have had the privilege of planting it in the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi."

He added, "Sindoor will remain a strong symbol of the valour and inspiration of the women's power of our country."

He also urged people to take a step towards protecting the planet, "This World Environment Day, let’s deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better."