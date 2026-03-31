IndiGo has appointed William Walsh aka known as Willie Walsh, as its new CEO, effective August 2026. Walsh is a veteran in the aviation industry, having previously served as the CEO of British Airways and the International Airlines Group (IAG), and most recently as the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

He succeeds Pieter Elbers, who resigned in March 2026, roughly 18 months before his term was set to conclude. While Elbers officially cited personal reasons for his departure, his exit followed a significant operational crisis in December 2025. During that period, the airline faced mass flight cancellations and severe pilot shortages, triggered by new flight duty time regulations, which left thousands of passengers stranded and drew intense regulatory scrutiny. Walsh is now tasked with restoring operational stability and guiding the airline through a challenging economic period for the Indian aviation sector.

In the official announcement, IndiGo’s Chairman, Vikram Singh Mehta, expressed his confidence in the appointment, stating, “I am thrilled that Willie will be at the helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record of outstanding leadership across several airlines.” Mehta further noted that Walsh’s expertise in managing large-scale operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him “ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever-evolving and competitive international aviation environment.”

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Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, highlighted the strategic importance of this transition. “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo,” he said. Bhatia added that Walsh brings a “rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership.”

Walsh, who will oversee the airline's strategic direction and transformational initiatives, shared his enthusiasm for the new role. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation,” Walsh remarked. He emphasised his commitment to the company’s workforce, stating, “What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment.” Walsh concluded by noting that he looks forward to building “a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders.”