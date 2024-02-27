Who is Firoz Merchant? Indian gold baron donates money to release 900 prisoners in UAE jails ahead of Ramadan

Dubai-based Indian businessman, Firoz Merchant has donated a whopping amount of 1 million dirhams (approx. $2.7 million) to help Indians stuck in prisons across the UAE. Merchant who is known for his philanthropy work presented this amount as a payment for the fines imposed on prisoners for various reasons.

There are tens of thousands of Indians imprisoned in foreign jails of West Asian nations. In UAE alone, there are more than 900 Indian prisoners stuck in jails for years over alleged espionage, illegal immigration and other reasons.

Merchant wants to ensure that all Indian prisoners stuck in the UAE jail can be released and reunited with their families ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Prominent Dubai-based Indian businessman and philanthropist Firoz Merchant of Pure Gold has donated close to Rs 2.25 Crores (AED 1 million) to ensure the release of 900 prisoners from jails across the Arabian nation,” said a statement from his office.

Who is Firoz Merchant? Indian gold baron donates money to release 900 prisoners in UAE jails

Firoz Merchant, 66, is an Indian businessman, based in UAE, who is known for his philanthropy work. He is the founder and chairman of Pure Gold Group and Pure Gold Jewellers. Pure Gold Jewellers is one of the most popular jewellery retailers with more than 120 stores across the Middle East.

He is a well-known industrialist in the Middle East and ranked No.26 on the Forbes Middle East List of Indian Owners 2014.

This is not the first time that Merchant has taken the initiative to free Indian prisoners. Under the aegis of The Forgotten Society initiative founded in 2008, Merchant has already been instrumental in obtaining the release of 900 prisoners across the UAE since the beginning of 2024, including 495 prisoners from Ajman, 170 prisoners from Fujairah, 121 prisoners from Dubai, 69 prisoners from Umm Al Quwain and 28 from Ras Al Khaimah.

This year, Merchant has set a target to facilitate the release of more than 3000 prisoners. “I am grateful for the government officials' support to help release prisoners,” he said.

Colonel Mohammed Yusuf Al-Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, Ajman, said that it is rare to see such commitment and concern towards the rehabilitation of prisoners by giving them a helping hand.

The UAE authorities have recognised the merchant’s initiative, and his kindness, forgiveness and generosity have earned him accolades from senior government officials across the UAE.