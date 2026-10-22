/WhatsApp, Telegram and more: India to mandate SIM binding for messaging apps from January 1, 2027 - Who will be affected?

Indian government decided to implement SIM-binding rules from January 1, 2027, to prevent cyber fraud using Indian mobile numbers. WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps may experience fresh access restrictions in India. The guidelines have been issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT), prompting verified platforms to integrate the accounts with the live SIMs used for registration by December 31, 2026.



Under the new regulations, the government has asked all the messaging services to ensure that accounts are connected with the registered SIM card installed in the device. The move is likely to impact users of WhatsApp or Telegram over Wi-Fi without their registered SIMs, and those who use more than one device or frequently change their SIM cards.



The directive was issued under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules on November 28, 2025. However, the precise impact on individual devices will completely depend on how platforms execute the requirements.

What exactly is SIM binding?

Most messaging apps currently verify a user's phone through a one-time SMS code, after which accounts typically remain accessible even if the SIM is removed or disabled. SIM binding closes these loopholes by ensuring the original SIM card stays active in the device for the account to keep working.



The Ministry of Communications says this gap is being exploited by cybercriminals to carry out digital fraud, including scams where callers pose as government officials. The ministry noted that cyber fraud losses exceeded ₹22,800 crore last year, and argues that the new rule will improve traceability and curb misuse of telecom identifiers.