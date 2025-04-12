Meta-owned social media giant WhatsApp was down for several users globally on Saturday (Apr 12), according to outage tracking website Downdetector. The data on Downdetector showed that close to 88 per cent of the users were facing issues sending their message on WhatsApp groups, while 10 per cent of the users were having problems with the application itself. There were also 2 per cent of people who reported logging issues. As per Downdetector, the messaging app faced an outage at 5 PM IST as well.

People on other social media platforms such as X started sharing memes and posts stating that WhatsApp is down.

