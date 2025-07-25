/What is India's ULPGM‑V3 precision missile that can be launched from a drone?

In a major boost to the Indian defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired a drone-launched precision-guided missile. The trials of the UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 was carried out in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after the successful launch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media to confirm the news and congratulate the DRDO.

"Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies," wrote Singh on X.

What is UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 and its key features