/What is GPS spoofing that caused disruption of over 400 flights at Delhi airport

The airport in India’s national capital, Delhi, has been experiencing delays, which have been attributed to GPS spoofing. This phenomena is otherwise common in conflict zones; such incidents have been witnessed along the India-Pakistan border. Over 400 flights operating to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected. As fake satellite signals were being transmitted, the aircraft were being misled about positions, and the outcome was diversions and congestion. This impacted many travellers and delayed schedules, and as a spillover, it also affected other airports across the northern region of the country.

As per media reports, the metric calculating the position and accuracy of aircraft, which is measured using Navigation Integrity Category value, went down to 0, and on a usual day it is 8. These incidents were reported by pilots within a 110km radius of Delhi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is GPS spoofing?