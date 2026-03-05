/West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns ahead of assembly elections

Ahead of assembly elections, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday (March 5). News agency PTI quoted a Lok Bhavan official saying that Bose submitted his resignation in Delhi. “I have spent enough time at Governor's office,” Bose told PTI. He has held office since November 2022 after being appointed by the Centre.

As the resignation comes in, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had been informed by Home Minister Amit Shah that Bose would be replace by R N Ravi as the governor of West Bengal. She took to her social media account to write, “I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment.”

“However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections. Union Home Minister just informed me that RN Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal,” she continued.

“The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” she added.

