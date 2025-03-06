The Central Industrial Security Force which guards India's spaceport, nuclear power plants, airports, seaports, Parliament and similar vital facilities, has established a group of domain experts to counter rapidly-evolving challenges such as drones, cyber-attacks, aviation security threats, among others, said the agency's chief. Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti was speaking ahead of the CISF's 56th Raising Day, which falls on 7th March. Home Minister Amit Shah will be Chief Guest at the Raising Day event, which is being held in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu for the first time. CISF

Advertisment

Established under an Act of Parliament in the year 1968, Central Industrial Security Force started off with a little over 3,100 personnel. As on date, the force is 200,000 strong and is poised to recruit over 15,000 personnel every year.

Also Read: India: Home Ministry gives orders for increased anti-terror operations in J&K to make the region terror free

CISF is providing security to the strategic establishment, including the Indian Government's Department of Space, Department of Atomic Energy, Airports, Delhi Metro, seaports, historical monuments and facilities across energy and metals sector. According to the Government mandate, CISF provides security to the premises staff along with the security of property and establishments. CISF is also providing security to VVIPs, based on classifications such as Z Plus, Z, X, Y.

Advertisment

Speaking of the force's ongoing modernization efforts, Director General RS Bhatti said that CISF has established a group of domain experts in Information Technology(IT), Aviation security, counter drone technologies, fire management, weapons and tactics, considering the rapidly evolving operational environment and threats. He said that the force would work with leading institutions in India and abroad for advanced training in these sectors. He added that the domain experts would bring new knowledge and skills and tech into the organization, helping it develop better security protocols and strategies.