We'll provide maximum security for PM Modi: Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the country has made preparations to provide maximum security for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dhaka later this week.



While addressing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy here on Saturday, Momen said: "This is a democratic country and people have different opinions here. But we have no reason to worry about the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will provide the maximum amount of security for him".



"It is a matter of happiness for us that the head of the Indian government will go out of Dhaka", the Minister said.



Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from Friday to Saturday to join the celebration of Bangabandhu`s birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh`s independence.



On Friday, the Indian Prime Minister is slated to visit the two temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj and exchange views with the locals.



Also speaking at the press conference, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said: "Those who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War and consider Bangabandhu as the Father of the Nation should show honour to the visiting South Asian leaders. This is because the main reason behind their visit is Bangabandhu`s birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Independent Bangladesh".