/We are part of Global South, our people share hope and dreams: PM Modi in Namibia Parliament

PM Modi said he is deeply honoured to receive the highest civilian award of Namibia as a symbol of the friendship between the people of the two countries
India and Namibia share a lot since both countries struggled against colonialism, value dignity and freedom and belong to the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (July 9) and reminded that Indians supported people of Namibia during its war of freedom. While speaking at the joint session of the Namibian Parliament, PM Modi said that the Constitutions of both countries lead people to follow equality, liberty, and justice.
"It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India," he said. "India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams," he added.
PM Modi said that he feels very privileged to be conferred with the highest civilian honour of Namibia as an expression of the people of the two countries' friendship. "Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. And, just like your national plant, Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time," he said.
He said that it is the strength of the Constitution of India that the President of the world's largest democracy comes from a poor tribal family, and it is the strength of the same Constitution that has enabled a person like him, who was born in a poor family, to become Prime Minister three times. "A few months ago, you celebrated a historic moment: Namibia elected its first woman president. We understand and share your pride and joy because in India, we also proudly say Madam President," he said.
Earlier, PM Modi met Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek.
A 27-year gap was bridged by a visit from Namibia to India at the Prime Minister level. This was also the very first bilateral State Visit that President Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed following assuming office in March of this year. Prime Minister wished President Nandi-Ndaitwah congratulations on having been elected Namibia's Head of State. The two prime ministers discussed consolidating bilateral engagements in areas such as defence, maritime security, digital technology and UPI, agriculture, health and pharma, energy and critical minerals.