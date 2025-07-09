/We are part of Global South, our people share hope and dreams: PM Modi in Namibia Parliament

India and Namibia share a lot since both countries struggled against colonialism, value dignity and freedom and belong to the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (July 9) and reminded that Indians supported people of Namibia during its war of freedom. While speaking at the joint session of the Namibian Parliament, PM Modi said that the Constitutions of both countries lead people to follow equality, liberty, and justice.



"It is a great privilege to address this august house, a temple of democracy. I thank you for giving me this honour. I stand before you as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, and I bring with me warm greetings from 1.4 billion people of India," he said. "India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our constitution guides us to uphold equality, liberty and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share hope and dreams," he added.



PM Modi said that he feels very privileged to be conferred with the highest civilian honour of Namibia as an expression of the people of the two countries' friendship. "Like the tough and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. And, just like your national plant, Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time," he said.