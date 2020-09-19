Water essential element to human right, committed to ensuring access says India at Human Rights Council

Calling Water essential to human rights, India has said that it is committed to ensuring access to it for its citizens at the United Nations Human Rights Council or UN HRC. India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "India is committed to ensuring access to water and sanitation in all spheres of life beyond the household, particularly in public spaces" which is "an essential element of the human rights to water and sanitation."

The Indian government has undertaken Jal Shakti Abhiyan which focuses on water conservation and water security.

Highlighting Sabka Saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka Vishwas motto of the Indian Govt, Vimarsh said,"with the objective of citizen-centric governance we have accorded highest priority to ensuring access to water and sanitation for all citizens through two flagship programmes — Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission".

Under the Swachh Bharat mission, all Indian states have already declared themselves open defecation free. The focus of Jal Jeevan Mission is on providing functional tap connection to all households in the country.

India's statement was at the interactive dialogue with the special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council.