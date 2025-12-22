/WATCH | Violence erupts between doctor and patient in Shimla hospital after heated argument

A disturbing video showing a violent altercation between a doctor and a patient inside a Shimla hospital has gone viral on social media platforms. The footage shows both individuals physically attacking each other, with onlookers intervening to stop the fight. In the video, the patient, who appears to be lying on a hospital bed, kicks the doctor. The doctor avoids the kicks and then hits the patient multiple times in the face. Reports suggest that the incident took place at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. The patient, identified as Arjun Panwar, had initially visited the hospital for an endoscopy but began experiencing breathing difficulties. Afterward, he reportedly went to a different ward to lie down. It is alleged that an altercation began when the doctor reportedly misbehaved with the patient, escalating into a heated verbal exchange that eventually turned physical.

The footage, which has now gone viral across social media, has sparked public outrage. The patient’s family and supporters have demanded strict action against the doctor involved. A police complaint has also been lodged in connection with the incident.

Watch the viral video here

As of now, the hospital administration has not provided an official statement regarding the altercation. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside IGMC following news of the incident, with local residents calling for a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible. The viral video has led to a variety of reactions online. While some social media users have condemned the doctor’s actions, others have suggested that more context is needed before rushing to judgment. A user named VatsRohit argued that medical professionals shouldn’t be expected to tolerate abuse or physical aggression from patients. Another user, Gems of Himachal, provided additional background, explaining that the patient had been directed to lie in a different ward due to oxygen needs.