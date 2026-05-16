/WATCH | PM Modi lands in Netherlands to boost India-Europe strategic ties; key talks on trade, technology and energy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday (May 15) evening as part of his multi-nation diplomatic tour focused on strengthening India’s strategic and economic partnerships across Europe. Announcing the Prime Minister’s arrival, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: "Goedeavond Nederland! PM @narendramodi has arrived in the Netherlands. The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted India–Netherlands partnership and to engage with the largest Indian diaspora in mainland Europe."

PM Modi also shared a message on X shortly after landing in Amsterdam. “Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands is taking place at a time when the free trade agreement between India and the European Union has given a significant boost to trade and investment relations. It offers the opportunity to strengthen ties in areas such as semiconductors, water, clean energy, and more.” The Prime Minister further said: "I will hold talks with Prime Minister Dick Schoof and pay a visit to Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. I also look forward to addressing the community during an event on the morning of May 16."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

During his visit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Dick Schoof in The Hague, with talks likely to focus on trade, investment, semiconductors, clean energy, water management, agriculture, defence cooperation, and emerging technologies. Officials said both sides are also expected to discuss climate action, green hydrogen, resilient supply chains, digital innovation, and maritime cooperation. The Netherlands continues to remain one of India’s major economic partners in Europe, supported by strong trade and investment relations. Rotterdam, one of Europe’s largest ports, also serves as a crucial gateway for Indian exports entering the European market. PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian diaspora, one of the largest Indian communities on mainland Europe.

Members of the Indian community in the Netherlands expressed enthusiasm over the Prime Minister’s visit and highlighted India’s growth in recent years. "We are very excited. We have been living in the Netherlands for the last two years. We are happy to see such a large Indian community here. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting us, and we are also planning to meet him," a member of the Indian diaspora told news agency IANS ahead of Modi’s arrival in The Hague.