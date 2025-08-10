/WATCH | PM Modi flags off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Aug 10) flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at Bengaluru’s KSR Railway Station during his one-day visit to Karnataka. It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. These high-speed trains will enhance the connectivity in the region, reduce travel time and provide a “world-class travel experience to the passengers,” according to the government press release.

The prime minister will also flag off the Yellow line of Bangalore Metro and undertake a metro ride from RV Road, Ragigudda to Electronic City metro station. In the afternoon, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in the city. After that, PM Modi will address a public function.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday morning to launch several key urban connectivity projects aimed at boosting the city’s transport infrastructure.

Ahead of his visit, he posted on X, “Look forward to being among the people of Bengaluru tomorrow, 10th August. From the KSR Railway Station, 3 Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off which will enhance connectivity. In a boost for Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure, Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 will be laid. Will also be addressing a public programme in the city.”

The Yellow line of the Bengalore Metro Phase-2 project, worth around Rs 7,160 crore, spans over a length of more than 19 km with 16 stations. The metro network in the city will expand to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.