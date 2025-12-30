/WATCH: India truck-car collision was so uncanny that some thought video was AI-generated

In a tragic incident, a driver working in the Uttar Pradesh power department was killed after a truck loaded with wooden scrap overturned onto a Bolero vehicle, crushing it completely on Nainital Road in Rampur, Uttarakhand, on Sunday evening. The complete incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has now surfaced on social media.

The horrific scene triggers chaos and panic at the accident site. Bystanders alerted authorities, prompting an immediate response. A viral video has also surfaced on the internet showing people removing the wooden scrap toppled onto the Bolero in response to pulling out all those trapped inside the vehicle.

The user who posted the video on social media platform X wrote, "For those who are saying it's AI." He wrote this to clear the netizens, as it is not an AI-generated video but a real incident that took place on Nainital Road.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 4:45 pm near the Pahadi Gate crossing, which is considered one of the busiest intersections on the highway. Police stated that both vehicles were moving towards Bilaspur Gate. While approaching the crossing, the Bolero driver attempted to take a turn, where the truck continued to move straight at the diversion, resulting in a collision and overturning onto the Bolero.

CCTV footage also shows that the truck driver attempted to swerve on, suddenly spotting the Bolero ahead in a bid to avoid a crash. The manoeuvre caused the truck to hit the divider, smash through it and topple onto the Bolero. The truck, laden with wooden scrap, spilt its load across the road, completely covering the smaller vehicle.

Rescue team rush to the spot after the incident

Traffic police, teams from three police stations, fire services and several ambulances rushed to the spot. Senior officers supervised the rescue as a crane was used to lift the overturned truck and clear debris. The trapped driver was pulled out and taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. Traffic remained disrupted for nearly an hour.

“The deceased has been identified as Firasat, a resident of Gujjar Tola in Rampur. His family has been informed,” SP Vidyasagar Mishra said, TOI reported. He also added, “The truck driver fled the scene, and efforts are on to trace him. We are also investigating whether the truck was overloaded.”