Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) alleged on Monday (July 20, 2026) that the Delhi Police "assaulted" Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who is representing the activist at the Parliament March. However, Delhi Police refuted these claims, calling them "false and misleading".



CJP spokesperson Saurav Das stated in the post on social media platform X, "Geetanjali ji's hair was pulled by Delhi Police; she was assaulted. A 12-year-old girl's head has been broken. Forty to fifty others have also suffered head injuries. Delhi Police, what is going on!?".

Delhi police rejects the claim

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Reacting to the post, Delhi police rejected these claims and said on X, “False information is being currently circulated on social media regarding the post's claim that an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl, was assaulted, had her hair pulled, sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken heads. This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information.”

In another post, Saurav Das again claimed, "To be clear: Sonam Wangchuk's partner, @GitanjaliAngmo's hair was pulled. She was assaulted by the Delhi Police. A brutal crackdown is ongoing at Jantar Mantar."



The Delhi Police clarified that they are managing the demonstration with utmost professionalism, dismissing allegations regarding the use of violence or the detention of protesters. Addressing reports from certain media outlets claiming that sporadic force and arrests occurred at Jantar Mantar, the police issued a statement on X confirming that no such incidents took place.

"Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally," the police statement on X said.