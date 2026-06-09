/VIDEO: Indian Coast Guard and Oman officials rescue 24 Indian seafarers from burning tanker after missile attack

In a joint operation between the Indian Coast Guard and the Omani authorities, at least 24 Indian seafarers were saved after a missile strike on a foreign-flagged oil tanker on Monday (June 8). The Palau-flagged vessel, Marivex, had reported a fire incident off the coast of Oman.



Upon receiving the alert, Mumbai’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) collaborated with Omani officials to secure the crew's rescue. Footage from the scene showed Omani helicopters hovering over the ship's deck to evacuate the stranded seafarers. "Swift response by MRCC Mumbai following missile attack on MT Marivex in Oman SRR. On receiving information, MRCC Mumbai immediately coordinated with OMSC Oman, ensuring the safe rescue of 24 Indian crew by Oman Navy helicopters," it said.

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All Indian seafarers are safe

Maritime traffic data indicated that the vessel Marivex was sailing from Karwar in India to Duqm in Oman when it was targeted in a missile attack. Shipping Ministry Director Opesh Kumar Sharma confirmed yesterday that all Indian seafarers on board are safe.



He further noted that the Shipping Ministry, working alongside the Directorate General of Shipping, has successfully coordinated the safe repatriation of 3,506 Indian seafarers to date, which includes 32 sailors brought home within the last 96 hours.