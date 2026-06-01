/Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez to visit India amid energy security push

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez is expected to visit India this month for high-level talks focused on energy security, oil trade, and bilateral cooperation, sources have indicated. The trip comes as India seeks to diversify its energy imports amid global supply disruptions, including tensions affecting West Asian routes.

Venezuela, holder of one of the world's largest proven oil reserves, has emerged as a key alternative supplier for Indian refiners in recent months. Rodríguez, who assumed the interim presidency in January following the dramatic US led removal of Nicolás Maduro, is expected to lead discussions on broader economic ties.

Beyond energy, the visit is likely to cover trade, geopolitical coordination, and people-to-people links. Rodríguez arrives with a personal connection to India: she is a devoted follower of the late spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. She has visited his ashram at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, multiple times in recent years, including during a 2023 trip.

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This will not be her first engagement with Indian leaders. As a senior figure in the Venezuelan government, she has previously met officials, including then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in 2023.