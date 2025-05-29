'Used in 1971 war': What is Kailashahar Airbase and why is India reviving it?

India is accelerating efforts to revive Kailashahar Airport in Tripura, a defunct airstrip with significance dating back to the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The move follows reports that China may gain access to Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat airfield, located close to the India-Bangladesh border. This will become the second airport for the state after Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Kailashahar Airport is situated just a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border and near the Siliguri Corridor, which is also known as India’s “Chicken’s Neck.” This narrow corridor has a width of just 22km at its narrowest point, and it connects India’s northeastern states to the rest of the country, making the area strategically critical.

Recent Developments

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated steps to revive the defunct airport in Unakoti district. On May 26 2025, the senior officials from the AAI visited Kailashahar to inspect the site, following the request from the Tripura state government. The delegation, which included AAI’s Northeast Regional Executive Director M Raju Krishore and Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director K C Meena, assessed the infrastructure and land availability for the redevelopment plan.

Historical Role in 1971 War

Kailashahar Airport played a significant role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was a key base for the Indian Air Force and the launching point for the first missions of ‘Kilo Flight’, which was the inaugural air unit of the Bangladeshi resistance. The airport enabled reconnaissance and combat missions using modified civilian aircraft during the war.

For over 30 years, the airport has been non-operational after having closed in the mid-1990s due to limited space. Currently, the runway is around 1,000 metres long, extremely insufficient for larger aircraft like ATRs. Officials are, however, exploring options to acquire 75 to 205 acres to enable expansion and safe operation, keeping recent development from China and Bangladesh in mind.

Strategic Countermeasure

India’s push to revive Kailashahar comes amid concerns over China’s potential military foothold at Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat airfield, which is less than 20km from the Indian border. Reviving the Kailashahar airbase, further aims to strengthen India’s strategic posture in this sensitive border region.

The airport, while primarily intended to improve regional air connectivity and economic development will further support regional security needs. It is also expected to facilitate faster movement of goods and personnel near the sensitive border areas. Further planning is still underway in consultation with the Tripura state government.